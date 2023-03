These two parallel stone rows are up to 260m long, with large stone slabs, or 'terminal stones' at the eastern end. In the centre, hunt out the circular remains of a tiny stone burial chamber. Some 100m south of the rows' west end you'll find a stone circle of 11 small stones; 40m southwest again is a slanting, 3m standing stone or menhir.

The site is near the hamlet of Merrivale, on the B3357, 3 miles west of Princetown.