Founded as a Cistercian monastery and abbey-church in the 13th century, Buckland Abbey was one of Henry VIII’s ‘acquisitions’ during the Dissolution of the Monasteries. Sir Richard Grenville bought it from the land-hungry king, before selling it to his cousin and nautical rival Sir Francis Drake. Highlights include Drake's Drum (said to beat by itself when Britain is in danger of being invaded), exquisite modelled ceilings, the Great Barn, fine Elizabethan gardens and woodland walks.

Buckland Abbey is 7 miles south of Tavistock and 11 miles north of Plymouth.