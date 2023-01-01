Morwellham Quay is part of the southwest's Mining World Heritage Site and offers intriguing insight into the copper boom that gripped west Devon in the 1860s. Then, this port beside the River Tamar saw tonnes of ore loaded onto masted vessels. Recently, the BBC filmed its series Edwardian Farm here. Costumed guides show you around, but the highlight is the atmospheric trip into a copper mine on a little underground train (adult/child £4.50/3.50).

You can also explore the cottages, smithy and cooperage of this lost community, as well as pan for copper, try on a bonnet or waistcoat, and watch potters and farriers in action. The last entry is two hours before closing. Morwellham Quay is 5 miles southwest of Tavistock.