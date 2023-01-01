This glorious country estate is the family seat of the Earl of St Germans. The Grade I–listed house is open for three months of the year; guided tours of the kitchen, basements, library, wine cellars and the famous Round Room (with an original mural by the Plymouth painter Robert Lenkiewicz) are included with admission. The estate also has lots and lots of fabulous walks.

The house is still occupied by the St Germans family; the present earl (Albert Clarence) is the 11th to have inherited the title, following the death of his father Perry in 2016.

The annual Port Eliot Festival of music and literature is held here in July, and the house is sometimes open for special events – check the website for details.