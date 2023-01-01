A mile offshore from Hannafore Point is densely wooded Looe Island (officially known as St George's Island), a 9-hectare nature reserve and haven for marine wildlife. You can explore on foot, or book a guided walk with the island ranger, who can help spot local wildlife including grey seals, cormorants, shags and oystercatchers. Bookings are advised for guided walks.

Between April and September, the Moonraker putters over from Buller Quay, but trips are dependent on weather and tides.

The island has been inhabited since the early 12th century, when Benedictine monks established a chapel here. It was subsequently a favoured stash for local smugglers (the island's main house was built by Customs officials to keep a watch for smuggled contraband).

In 1965 the island was occupied by Surrey sisters Babs and Evelyn Atkins, who established the nature reserve and lived there for most of their lives. Since 2000 the island has been administered by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, which continues to protect the island's delicate habitat by monitoring visitor numbers.