There are several little-known beaches strung along the coastline between Polruan and Looe, but they can be tricky to find without a decent map. Lansallos is a small patch of sand and shingle reached by a half-mile trail from Lansallos village; a second, even more remote beach called Palace Cove can be reached along the coast path.

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    7.63 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    9.21 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • A view of the footbridge and castle ruins at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, UK.; Shutterstock ID 1988916434; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Tintagel Castle

    24.53 MILES

    Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    10.78 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    21.6 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Plymouth, Devon, UK - August 3rd 2019: National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth, UK. Bright sunny day, day time photo.

    National Marine Aquarium

    19.88 MILES

    The UK's biggest – and perhaps best – aquarium is lodged beside the Barbican harbour. There's a huge amount to see, but the highlight is the impressive…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    29.19 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

  • Plymouth England August 2020. The fish market with the deep sea fishing fleet moored alongside the quay. Boats registered in Plymouth and Brixham. Light cloud

    Plymouth Fish Market

    19.87 MILES

    Around 60,000 tonnes of fish pass through this market, making it the second biggest by volume in England after London's Billingsgate. It's an amazing…

1. Lantic Bay

1.18 MILES

The twin beaches of Great and Little Lantic sit side by side on the coastline between Polruan and Looe. They're remote, but worth the effort to reach,…

2. St Fimbarrus Church

2.59 MILES

In the heart of town is the 15th-century St Fimbarrus Church, which marks the southern end of the Saints' Way, a 26-mile waymarked walking trail running…

3. Heritage Museum

2.64 MILES

A small village museum exploring Polperro's seafaring and smuggling heritage, with everything from sepia-tinted photos to shipwreck artefacts.

5. Readymoney Cove

3.03 MILES

From the town centre, the Esplanade leads down to this little cove and the remains of the small Tudor fort of St Catherine's Castle.

6. Talland Bay

3.55 MILES

Along the coast path between Looe and Polperro is this small sheltered beach, which makes a great spot for swimming at both low and high tide, with inlets…

7. Lerryn

3.98 MILES

Four miles southeast of Lostwithiel is another quaint and ancient village, Lerryn, which sits on the banks of the picturesque creek with which it shares…

8. Polkerris Beach

4.63 MILES

A couple of miles west of Fowey, this is the area's largest and busiest beach. Sailing lessons, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding are all available.