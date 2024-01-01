There are several little-known beaches strung along the coastline between Polruan and Looe, but they can be tricky to find without a decent map. Lansallos is a small patch of sand and shingle reached by a half-mile trail from Lansallos village; a second, even more remote beach called Palace Cove can be reached along the coast path.
Lansallos
South Cornwall
