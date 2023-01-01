Whitsand Bay

Small coves dot the coastline of the Rame Peninsula, but for a proper stretch of sand, this huge – and undervisited – bay is the place. Pronounced whitsand (and not to be confused with its namesake near Sennen), it's a vast 3-mile expanse that's actually made up of four distinct beaches, backed by dunes, and accessed via cliff paths and steps. It's mostly covered at high tide, but the reliable swells make it popular with surfers whatever the weather.

It's a little out of the way compared to Cornwall's main sights of interest, so it's a good bet if you want to escape summer crowds – and it's an easy day trip from Plymouth.

Offshore, a naval frigate called HMS Scylla was sunk here in 2004 to create an artificial reef for divers.