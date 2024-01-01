Drake Statue

Plymouth

A monument to one of Plymouth's most celebrated sons, Sir Francis Drake – the globetrotting explorer and hero of the battle against the Spanish Armada.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    26.58 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    25.05 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • Greenway, House of Agatha Christie, Galmpton, Devon - stock photo South-West England, Great Britain

    Greenway

    24.57 MILES

    High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…

  • Plymouth, Devon, UK - August 3rd 2019: National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth, UK. Bright sunny day, day time photo.

    National Marine Aquarium

    0.53 MILES

    The UK's biggest – and perhaps best – aquarium is lodged beside the Barbican harbour. There's a huge amount to see, but the highlight is the impressive…

  • Plymouth England August 2020. The fish market with the deep sea fishing fleet moored alongside the quay. Boats registered in Plymouth and Brixham. Light cloud

    Plymouth Fish Market

    0.52 MILES

    Around 60,000 tonnes of fish pass through this market, making it the second biggest by volume in England after London's Billingsgate. It's an amazing…

  • Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    21.91 MILES

    Three miles south of Totnes off the A381, this renowned vineyard is chiefly known for its crisp, sparkling white wines, as well as its delicious cheeses…

  • Cotehele

    Cotehele

    9.74 MILES

    At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the…

  • Rame Head

    Rame Head

    5.04 MILES

    A great bulk of rock topped by a picturesque clifftop chapel, Rame Head is another of Cornwall's most majestic coastal viewpoints, with a jaw-dropping 360…

Nearby Plymouth attractions

1. Plymouth Naval Memorial

0.03 MILES

The immense Plymouth Naval Memorial commemorates Commonwealth WWI and WWII sailors who have no grave but the sea.

2. Plymouth Hoe

0.05 MILES

Francis Drake supposedly spied the Spanish fleet from this grassy headland overlooking Plymouth Sound (the city's wide bay); the bowling green on which he…

3. Smeaton's Tower

0.08 MILES

The red-and-white stripes of Smeaton's Tower rise from the middle of the Plymouth Hoe headland. For an insight into past lighthouse keepers' lives, head…

4. Citadel

0.24 MILES

A huge, largely 17th-century fortress that occupies an imposing position on Plymouth Hoe. It's home to a regiment of Commando Gunners. You can only visit…

5. Plymouth Gin Distillery

0.27 MILES

This heavily beamed distillery has been concocting gin since 1793, making it the oldest working producer of the spirit in England. Four to six tours per…

6. Merchant's House

0.29 MILES

It's worth checking whether this fine half-timbered building has re-opened after essential repairs. The largest 17th-century house in Plymouth, it's…

7. Elizabethan Mural

0.31 MILES

Now severely faded, the vast painting covering an entire side of a three-storey house was created by Robert Lenkiewicz (1941–2002; www.robertlenkiewicz…

8. Island House

0.38 MILES

On the side of this old harbourside house, look out for a plaque bearing the names of the Pilgrims who set sail on the Mayflower in 1620 for what became…