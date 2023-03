The red-and-white stripes of Smeaton's Tower rise from the middle of the Plymouth Hoe headland. For an insight into past lighthouse keepers' lives, head up 93 stone steps and through the circular rooms to emerge on to an open-air platform for stunning views of the city, Dartmoor and the sea.

The whole 21m structure previously stood on the Eddystone Reef, 14 miles offshore, and was transferred to its current site, brick by brick, in the 1880s.