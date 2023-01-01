The enchanting blend of landscapes here make this garden one of the best in Devon. Its 3 hectares encompass wildflower meadows and South African planting, Acer glades and a walled cottage garden. Terraces cluster around the picturesque ruins of a medieval vicarage, and clambering up the 16th-century tower will reveal sweeps of blue flax, poppies and buttercups. Everywhere there are tucked-away benches hidden in flower-filled nooks – soothing spots to drink in the fragrance and watch the bees buzz by.

The cafe (mains from £8) serves rustic treats: goats-cheese sandwiches with onion relish, salads scattered with pomegranate seeds, and excellent cakes. The Garden House is 5 miles south of Tavistock.