Remnants from Tavistock's now vanished abbey sit in this traditional but excellent museum alongside artefacts of the town's copper-mining heyday. Look out for clogs, shovels and photos revealing the harsh conditions masked by the lyrical names given to the mines: Virtuous Lady, Queen of the Tamar and Lady Bertha.

You'll also see why there's a local place called Chipshop. A clue: it's nothing to do with fried fish.