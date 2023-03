In the early 1800s, Princetown's infamous jail was home to French and American prisoners of war. It became a convict jail in 1850, and today still houses around 640 inmates. Just up from the looming gates, this museum provides a chilling glimpse of life inside. Look out for straitjackets, manacles, escape stories and the makeshift knives made by modern-day prisoners.

In 2015, it was announced that the prison was likely to close within the next 10 years.