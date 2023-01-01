Run by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Rosemoor is a must-see source of green-fingered inspiration. One of only four RHS gardens open to the public nationwide, its 65 enchanting acres are a vivid, fragrant oasis, full of colour, serenity and a wealth of styles ranging from arboreta and croquet lawns to shade, terrace and town gardens. Rosemoor is 8 miles south of Bideford, near Great Torrington, off the A3124.

The fruit and veg section is an object lesson of rows, raised beds and containers. Other highlights include the tree ferns, bananas and ginger lilies in the exotic garden, the sweeps of colour in the cottage garden and Rosemoor's famous, heavily scented rose garden.