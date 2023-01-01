For full-blown Victorian architectural excess, Knightshayes Court delivers in spades. It was designed by the eccentric architect William Burges for the Tiverton MP John Heathcoat Mallory in 1869. Burges' obsession with the Middle Ages resulted in a plethora of stone curlicues, ornate mantles and carved figurines, plus lavish Victorian decoration (the smoking and billiard rooms feel just like a gentlemens club). Outside is a waterlily pool, topiary, formal terraces and a kitchen garden. It's 1 mile east of Tiverton at Bolham.

Bus 55A runs to Bolham from Tiverton (£1.30, 30 minutes, four to seven daily).