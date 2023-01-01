Yearlstone Vineyard

Having been closed for building works in 2017, Yearlstone is due to re-open in spring 2018. It's a picturesque place, set amid an amphitheatre of deeply wooded, sharply sloping hills above the rushing River Exe. Tours range from guide-yourself affairs to detailed explorations of the wine-making process. Call ahead to check opening times.

Yearlstone's range of award-winning white, red, rosé and sparkling wines includes the pale gold Vintage Brut (£18), the light and fruity red Yearlstone No 4 (£10) and the tangy, dry white Yearlstone No 1 (£9). Yearlstone is on the outskirts of Bickleigh, 10 miles north of Exeter on the A396.