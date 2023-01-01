Bill Douglas Cinema Museum

This eccentric museum is a must for cinephiles. It contains a hoard of film-themed memorabilia amassed by Scottish film-maker Bill Douglas, best known for his semi-autobiographical trilogy about his childhood. Douglas was also an avid collector, amassing more than 50,000 cinematic collectables: magic lanterns, peep shows, original celluloid from Disney films, Charlie Chaplin bottle stoppers, James Bond board games, vintage film posters, Star Wars toys and more. It's on the Exeter University campus, a mile northwest of the city centre.