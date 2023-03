It's a magical effect: 300 often quirky sculptures hidden away in a 4-hectare wooded valley. There's a fairy-tale or comic feel to much of it – slivers of burnished steel, painted columns and a series of mystical figures pop out from behind trees; the way they're laid out often invites you to join the composition. Broomhill is 3 miles north of Barnstaple at Muddiford, on the B3230.

Broomhill also has a slow-food restaurant, and an art hotel.