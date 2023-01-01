Clovelly Historic Village

Clovelly is privately owned, and admission is charged at the hilltop visitor centre. The village's cobbled streets are so steep that cars can't cope, so supplies are brought in by sledge; you'll see these big bread baskets on runners leaning outside homes. Charles Kingsley, author of the children's classic The Water Babies, spent much of his early life in Clovelly – don't miss his former house, or the highly atmospheric fisher's cottage and the village's twin chapels.

Guided tours provide interesting context on the village's buildings and history.

If you don't feel up to the steep uphill slog – or you're carting luggage to one of the village B&Bs – you can book a space back to the car park on the Land Rover taxi (£2).