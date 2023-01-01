Tamar Otter Wildlife Centre

Generally, you'll need the skills of Ray Mears to spot otters in the wild, but this wildlife centre 5 miles outside Launceston guarantees a sighting. There's a population of British and Asian short-clawed otters, split between three families, which live in their own naturally constructed holts. Feeding times are noon and 3pm daily. Elsewhere round the reserve you'll have the chance to see fallow deer, muntjac, pheasants and Scottish wildcats. There are birds-of-prey talks at 11.30am and 2.30pm.