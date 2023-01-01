Looking like a gigantic game of granite Jenga, this stack of rocks is legendarily said to have been the work of giants – but the truth is even stranger. A combination of wind, rain and natural erosion has carved out the rocks' peculiar disc-like shape. The name refers to the formation's similarity to the wooden press that was traditionally used to make cheese.

In the late 18th century, a nearby cave was inhabited by the stonemason Daniel Gumb, who lived here with his wife Florence and six children until his death in 1776. He was also a keen mathematician and stargazer; if you look closely, you might spot some star maps carved into the rocks which he left behind.

Beneath the stones is Pony Pool, where people sometimes take a wild dip.