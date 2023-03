Three miles south of Darite is this impressive example of a quoit, or dolmen – a Neolithic burial chamber resembling a flat stone table, supported by three (or in this case, five) standing stones. The capstone has been estimated to weigh around 20 tons, and is tilted at a steep angle, probably as a result of slippage. The structure is thought to date from between 3500 and 2500 BC.

It's sometimes known locally as King Arthur's Quoit or the Giant's House.