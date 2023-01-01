Cabilla & Redrice Woods

While most people head for the better-known woodlands of Cardinham, there's actually another wonderful patch of forest near Bodmin, much older and much quieter. Consisting mainly of ancient stands of coppiced oak and hazel, and carpeted with bluebells in spring, Cabilla and Redrice Woods are where the real nature-seekers should go. They're about a mile east of Bodmin parkway station on the A38; take the left-hand turn signed to Cardinham, and the track to the woods is on the right.