Charlotte Dymond Courtroom Experience

Located inside the Shire Hall, Bodmin's old county courtrooms house an exhibition retelling the story of Charlotte Dymond, a local girl who was found murdered on Bodmin Moor in 1884. Using film, audio and some deeply dodgy waxworks, the exhibit relives the infamous 1884 trial, during which the young farmhand (and Dymond's alleged boyfriend) Matthew Weeks was found guilty of the murder, despite dubious evidence. At the end of the tour you can cast your own verdict.

Weeks was subsequently hanged at Bodmin Jail, and crowds of around 20,000 turned up to watch his execution (extra trains had to be laid on specially for the occasion).