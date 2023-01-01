Cornwall might not seem an obvious place for winemaking, but father-and-son team Bob and Sam Lindo have been producing award-winning vintages at this Camel Valley Vineyard since 1989. The range includes award-winning whites and rosés, and a bubbly that’s Champagne in all but name. Aficionados say the wines have a fresh, light quality that comes from the mild climate and pure sea air. Vineyard tours run regularly and you can taste and buy the goods in the on-site shop.