Clinging to a spur of contorted rock surrounded by barren heath, the curious tumbledown chapel on top of Roche Rock looks like a forgotten set from Monty Python’s Life of Brian. The present chapel is thought to date from around the 15th century, although there was an oratory here long before.

The site is just outside Roche village; watch for the signs as you drive east on the A30 from Fraddon.

You can still make out a few of the chapel’s interior rooms, and the turret has majestic views all the way to Bodmin Moor. Local legends say that this was once the home of the hermit Ogrin, who was visited by the legendary lovers Tristan and Isolde while they were on the run from the wrath of King Mark.