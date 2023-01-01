Charlestown Shipwreck & Heritage Centre

Charlestown's seagoing heritage is explored at this fascinating museum, which houses a massive collection of objects and ephemera recovered from more than 150 shipwrecks – ranging from telescopes, muskets, scrimshaw and coins to howitzer cannons and a few pieces from the Titanic and Lusitania. The layout is a bit of a jumble, but there are some fascinating stories to uncover here.

A combination ticket also offers entry to the Port of Charlestown nearby.

The museum has recently been taken over by the brains behind Eden Project, who have no doubt spotted the town's potential following the Poldark TV series.

Big plans are afoot, epitomised by the addition of the new Loveday's restaurant.