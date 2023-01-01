St Austell Brewery

Microbreweries have cropped up all over the shop in Cornwall, but in terms of sheer beer-making might, no-one's bigger than St Austell's oldest brewer. Founded in 1851, it brews the county's most popular ale (smooth, golden Tribute), alongside a variety of other brews, such as Korev lager and Mena Dhu stout. They've also invested in a flashy visitor centre at the main brewery, which offers a Brewing Experience covering the beer-making process and a tutored tasting.