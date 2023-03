Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the National Trust. Above the cove is the ruined engine stack of Wheal Coates, which still boasts its chimney and winding house, from where the coast path winds all the way to the blustery outcrop of St Agnes Head. It's a panorama that graces many a postcard – don't forget your camera.