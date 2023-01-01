Mount Pleasant Eco Park

Up on the hill above Porthtowan, this community-focused eco-centre and organic farm is a catch-all venue, hosting everything from vegan food fairs to green weddings. It regularly runs workshops on the likes of running your own allotment, sustainable building and hedge-laying; check the website to see what's on.

The park also hosts the rootsy Tropical Pressure (www.tropicalpressure.co.uk) music festival in July.

There's a back-to-basics campsite – standard sites cost £12, or £20 with car, plus £4 for electric hook-up.