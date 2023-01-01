Kynance Cove

A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly blue seas that seem almost tropical in colour. The cliffs around the cove are rich in serpentine, a red-green rock popular with Victorian trinket-makers. It's an impossibly beautiful spot and, when the seas aren't too rough, an exhilarating place for a wild swim. Drinks and snacks are available at the ecofriendly beach cafe.

The island opposite the cove is called Asparagus island, as wild asparagus can be foraged here in spring and summer.