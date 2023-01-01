Lizard Lighthouse Heritage Centre

Rising above Lizard Point, the whitewashed lighthouse was built in 1751 and has protected ships from the treacherous rocks ever since. Although it's now automated, like all UK lighthouses, you can visit the heritage centre to learn more about its mechanics and the many ships that have come to grief nearby. It's also the only lighthouse in Cornwall you can actually climb; guided tours (adult/child £8/5) ascend into the tower to see the lamp room and foghorn.