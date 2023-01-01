Mullion's beaches are inevitably busy in summer, so if you're after a bit of solitude then you're best off hiking south along the coast path from Mullion Cove along this dramatic expanse of windy, wild clifftops. It's full of scenic drama, and good for spotting seabirds, and you're likely to have it pretty much to yourself.

For Poldark fans, it's also got an added bit of cachet – many of those stirring images of Ross galloping along the cliffs in season one were filmed here.

There is a small car park at Higher Predannack Wollas if you're not up to the full circular walk from Mullion.