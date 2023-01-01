This titchy village is truly a postcard come to life. With its idyllic huddle of thatched houses and fisher’s cottages, set at the foot of a lung-bustingly steep hill, it's many people's ideal picture of what a Cornish fishing village should look like. But it's not just for show: fishing boats still run out from the cove in pursuit of local crabs and lobsters, and you’ll see their pots piled up beside the village beach.

There's a car park halfway down the hill, but spaces are limited, so it's best to arrive early. Whatever you do, don't head on blindly into the village in search of a space – there aren't any, and you'll probably end up scraping the side of your car on the fiendishly narrow lanes.