Housel Bay

The Lizard

A minuscule scrap of sand and boulders edged by tall cliffs, this tiny cove makes for a pretty picture – and if you're a confident swimmer, the submerged rocks make for good snorkelling. The beach gets submerged at high tide however, so be careful. Access is via the coast path; the hotel car park above the beach is for guests only.

  • The walkway at St Michael mount

    St Michael's Mount

    16.64 MILES

    Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…

  • August 23, 2018: Ceiling inside the St Ives Tate Modern art gallery.

    Tate St Ives

    21.7 MILES

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • Overview of Kynance Cove on Lizard Peninsula. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 32, Cornwall, Perfect trip

    Kynance Cove

    1.67 MILES

    A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

  • The historic country manor Godolphin House on the Godolphin Estate at Helston, Cornwall, England, UK.

    Godolphin

    14.2 MILES

    This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    27.89 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    18.84 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    23.38 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

  • Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    20.35 MILES

    These wonderful side-by-side beaches join up at low tide to form one epic stretch of golden, flat sand. At the eastern end is the small, National Trust…

Nearby The Lizard attractions

1. Lizard Lighthouse Heritage Centre

0.6 MILES

Rising above Lizard Point, the whitewashed lighthouse was built in 1751 and has protected ships from the treacherous rocks ever since. Although it's now…

2. Lizard Point

0.8 MILES

Trekking out to Lizard Point is a fine way to while away an hour or two. A trail leads here from the village, past the lighthouse to the point itself,…

3. Devil's Frying Pan

1.54 MILES

Up on the cliffs above Cadgwith, a collapsed blowhole plunges 60m straight down into the broiling sea. It gets its devilish name from the way it spits out…

4. Kynance Cove

1.67 MILES

A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

5. Cadgwith

1.68 MILES

This titchy village is truly a postcard come to life. With its idyllic huddle of thatched houses and fisher’s cottages, set at the foot of a lung…

6. Predannack Wollas

2.56 MILES

Mullion's beaches are inevitably busy in summer, so if you're after a bit of solitude then you're best off hiking south along the coast path from Mullion…

7. Mullion Cove

4.69 MILES

Mullion's tiny fishing fleet operates out of this tiny harbour, a very Cornish cluster of boats, slipway and slate-topped cottages. There's precious…

8. Polurrian Cove

5.05 MILES

This small wedge of southwest-facing sand is easily reached from Mullion's village centre, which makes it a popular spot in summer. It makes a good…