A minuscule scrap of sand and boulders edged by tall cliffs, this tiny cove makes for a pretty picture – and if you're a confident swimmer, the submerged rocks make for good snorkelling. The beach gets submerged at high tide however, so be careful. Access is via the coast path; the hotel car park above the beach is for guests only.
Housel Bay
The Lizard
