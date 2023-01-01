Trekking out to Lizard Point is a fine way to while away an hour or two. A trail leads here from the village, past the lighthouse to the point itself, where another steep track winds down to the long-disused lifeboat station and shingly cove. At the time of writing, a landslip meant that the cove path had been closed for public access, so you might just have to admire the view from the cliffs instead.

In May and June Lizard Point is one of the best places in Cornwall to spot basking sharks, and if you’re really lucky you might catch sight of a Cornish chough; there are several nesting sites nearby.