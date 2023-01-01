This mining centre near Redruth is an ideal place to get acquainted with Cornwall's once-great industry. At the heart of the complex are two massive working beam engines, both once powered by steam boilers designed by local engineer Richard Trevithick (who was born in Redruth in 1771). You can wander round both of the engine houses, and guides are on hand to provide backstory.

The information centre and Taylor's Engine House are open from 10am to 5pm, but Michell's Engine House is only open from noon to 4pm.