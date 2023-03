This spectacular stretch of cliffs along the road between Portreath and Gwithian are where you'll find the steepest drop in Cornwall: all 88m of it, plunging sheer down from grassy clifftop into churning surf. It's notoriously prone to landslides: in 2011 a massive 110,000-ton chunk fell off into the sea (you can find a video of it online).

The area is owned by the National Trust, and there's a little seasonal cafe beside the car park serving drinks, ice creams and snacks.