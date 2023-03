The huge expanse of tidal flats around Hayle is a twitchers' paradise, and an important RSPB reserve. It's worth visiting whatever the season: in winter, more than 18,000 birds come here to sit out the cold. Spring and autumn is great for curlews, egrets, oystercatchers, gulls and terns, and in summer ospreys have been known to hunt here.

There are various access points: the easiest trail circles round Carnsew Pool, a short walk from Foundry Sq in Hayle's town centre.