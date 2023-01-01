Barbara Hepworth Museum

Barbara Hepworth (1903–75) was one of the leading abstract sculptors of the 20th century and a key figure in the St Ives art scene. Her studio on Barnoon Hill has remained almost untouched since her death and the adjoining garden contains several of her most notable sculptures, many of which were inspired by the elemental forces she discovered in her adopted Cornish home: rock, sea, sand, wind, sky. Free private tours are also available to provide extra context.

Hepworth's work is scattered throughout St Ives; look for works outside the Guildhall and inside the 15th-century St Ia parish church.