Leach Pottery

While other St Ives artists broke new ground in sculpture and abstract art, potter Bernard Leach was hard at work reinventing British ceramics in his studio in Higher Stennack. Drawing inspiration from Japanese and oriental sculpture, and using a unique hand-built 'climbing' kiln based on ones he had seen in Japan, Leach's pottery created a unique fusion of Western and Eastern ideas.

His former studio displays examples of his work, and has been enhanced by a new museum and working pottery studio. The shop contains work by contemporary potters, as well as souvenirs from the Leach tableware range.