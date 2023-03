This longstanding family attraction (founded in 1973) focuses on birds – there's a wide spread of feathered inhabitants, including macaws, cockatoos, pheasants, penguins, flamingos and owls, mostly housed within wire enclosures. The keynote event of the day is the display by the park's birds of prey, during which Archie the bald eagle and Bruno the eagle owl take flight.

There's also a small petting zoo, and a few smaller mammals such as red squirrels, otters and red pandas.