While the crowds throng for Gwithian and Godrevy, savvy locals head for the opposite side of the Hayle Estuary, properly known as Porth Kidney. Though not quite as impressive as its sister beach, there are still acres of flat white sand to explore here – although it's prone to be windy, and extensively covered at high tide.

This place is tricky to find, and parking is limited: it's best to try and find a spot near St Euny Church in Lelant, and follow the path from here down to the beach.