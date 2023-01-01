The 101-hectare country park of Tehidy formerly belonged to the Bassets, one of Cornwall’s four richest tin-mining families, who made their fortune from exploiting mineral rights across west and central Cornwall. The estate has been owned by the council since 1983 and is run as public woodland, criss-crossed by trails, lakes, wildlife reserves and a golf course. There's a good cafe for lunch (mains £4 to £8). Local theatre company Rogue Theatre also presents live performances here several times a year.

There are several car parks dotted around the edge of the estate, including one at North Cliffs, on the B3301 coast road between Portreath and Gwithian.