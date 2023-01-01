For many years since the closure of its mines, the rugged country between Camborne, Redruth and Pool was a watchword for deprivation and industrial decline. This swanky new heritage centre is the result of a £22.3 million investment, and bills itself as a 'cultural playground': a mix of shops, artists' studios, galleries, kids' playgrounds and exhibition spaces, all tied together with a mining theme. Various events are held throughout the year, from engine-house tours to history talks.

The complex is just off the A30 between Redruth and Camborne; head towards Pool and follow the signs. Food and drink is available at the Red River Cafe.