King Edward Mine

If you're into mining heritage, this historic mine is a must-see. It's changed little over the last hundred years, largely because it was used as a teaching facility for the nearby Camborne School of Mines, and is packed with all kinds of machinery (like a Heath Robinson illustration) used to dress and sort the ore. Engineer nerds will appreciate details such as the pioneering Holzer rock drill, invented by Camborne-based mining company Holman Brothers and later exported all over the world.

The museum sits at the end of the Great Flat Lode Trail.