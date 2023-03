If you're feeling energetic, climb up to the area's highest viewpoint. The panorama from the top of the Beacon stretches across most of Cornwall on a clear day; look out for the dark tors of Bodmin Moor to the east and the distinctive summit of Carn Brea in the west. It's just over a mile's walk (about an hour) from St Agnes town, and fairly well signposted from the village square.

Downloadable PDFs at www.stagnes.com detail several circular routes.