Perranporth's huge, flat, sandy beach is a favourite for everyone: dog-walkers, bucket-and-spade families, kite-buggiers and surfers alike. Its main draw is its sheer size – more than a mile long, backed by dunes and rocky cliffs – meaning there's usually space for everyone even on the busiest days. It's home to the Watering Hole, the hub of local nightlife.

There's a large car park right beside the beach.