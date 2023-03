Not quite the off-the-radar secret it once was, Porth Joke remains a good spot to escape (most) of the crowds. Known as Polly Joke to locals, its best feature is its remoteness: it's hard to find by road; there's precious little parking, and few facilities. But it you're after a wild beach with water to swim in and sand to lounge on, it's hard to beat.

It's about 5 miles southwest of Newquay, sandwiched between Crantock and Holywell Bay.