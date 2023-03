Probably the most famous stretch of sand in Cornwall, and definitely Newquay's best-known beach, Fistral has become synonymous with Cornish surfing thanks to its reliable waves. Purists scoff that it's way too busy to be worth surfing these days – and they may be right – but its consistent swell and close-to-town facilities make it a fine place for beginners and novices. Just don't expect to be on your own.

There's a surf school right on the beach, as well as a cafe and a shop complex.