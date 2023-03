Around Pentire Head lies this big, broad shelf of golden sand, backed by grassy dunes and set alongside a river called the Gannel. It's one of the most spacious of Newquay's beaches, and the swimming is generally excellent – with lifeguard duty throughout summer. Make sure to stay inside the flags, and take extra care to avoid the area where the Gannel empties out into the sea, as the currents can be very strong.

There's a large car park behind the beach, but it fills quickly.